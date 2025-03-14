Brenton Doyle News: Not running in spring action

Doyle has collected 10 hits across 34 at-bats while striking out only seven times across 11 Cactus League games.

Doyle was anointed Colorado's leadoff hitter this offseason after the retirement of Charlie Blackmon, and he's occupied that position in all 11 games this spring. He's hit well, but there are a few noteworthy portions of his line, including the fact that he's taken zero walks and attempted only one stolen base. Doyle will presumably pick up his stolen base pace during the regular season, as he swiped 30 bags in 2024 with a success rate of 85.7 percent.