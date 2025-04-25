Brenton Doyle News: On base four times across twin bill

Doyle went 1-for-6 with three walks, a run scored and a stolen base across both games of a doubleheader Thursday against the Royals.

Doyle was making his first starts in two weeks due to a combination of a quadriceps injury and a personal matter and hit leadoff in both contests, which came against both a lefty (Cole Ragans) and a righty (Michael Lorenzen) starter for Kansas City. While he managed only one hit, it was a positive return for Doyle, who surprisingly had attempted only one stolen base across his first 13 games of the season entering Thursday.