Brenton Doyle News: Productive effort in doubleheader
Doyle went 1-for-6 with three walks, a run scored and a stolen base across both games of the doubleheader Thursday against the Royals.
Doyle made his first start in two weeks due to a combination of a quadriceps injury and a personal matter. He immediately hit from atop the order against both a righty and a lefty. While he managed only one hit, it was a positive return for Doyle, who surprisingly had attempted only one stolen base across his first 13 games of the season entering Thursday's contest.
