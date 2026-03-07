Brenton Doyle headshot

Brenton Doyle News: Returning Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Doyle (wrist) will start in center field and bat second in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers.

Doyle hasn't appeared in a spring training game since Feb. 23 due to a sprained left wrist, but after consecutive days of hitting in the batting cage, he will make his return to a competitive setting. The 27-year-old outfielder had gone 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored in two games before getting hurt.

