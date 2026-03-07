Brenton Doyle News: Returning Saturday
Doyle (wrist) will start in center field and bat second in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers.
Doyle hasn't appeared in a spring training game since Feb. 23 due to a sprained left wrist, but after consecutive days of hitting in the batting cage, he will make his return to a competitive setting. The 27-year-old outfielder had gone 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored in two games before getting hurt.
