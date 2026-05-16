Brenton Doyle News: Scores twice
Doyle went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Doyle drew the start with lefty Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound and hit second in the lineup. He reached base on a double in the first inning and came around to score, and he followed that up with a single and an additional run scored in the eighth frame. Doyle remains in a small-side platoon, as he's started only one of Colorado's nine games against right-handed pitching since the start of May.
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