Brenton Doyle News: Snaps long homer drought

Doyle went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Cubs.

It was notably Doyle's first home run of the month, as he snapped a 24-game homerless skid. The outfielder has struggled at the dish to the tune of a .206 batting average, five RBI and five runs scored and two stolen bases over his last 18 outings. Doyle's fantasy upside should also remain limited by Colorado's poor lineup, but he should see a boost in appeal when he gets to work from hitter-friendly Coors Field. He has a .769 OPS at home versus a .458 OPS on the road this year.