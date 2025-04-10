Brenton Doyle News: Stays hot with five RBI in win

Doyle went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, five RBI and an additional run scored in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Brewers.

Doyle took Brewers right-hander Quinn Priester deep for a leadoff solo homer to open the scoring in the first inning. Doyle later drove in a go-ahead run on a single in the seventh frame, capping off a big day at the plate with a three-run double in the eighth. Although the center fielder began the season going just 2-for-13, he's heating up while batting .350 with three homers, three doubles, 11 RBI and seven runs scored over his last nine games (40 at-bats).