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Brenton Doyle News: Stolen base in return to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Doyle went 1-for-3 with a run scored, a walk and a stolen base Friday against the Mets.

Doyle was out of the lineup for each of Colorado's prior two games, though he returned to start in center field Friday. He played a key role in the team's fifth-inning rally, singling to center before coming around to score. Doyle later swiped his sixth base of the season, four of which have come in his last 10 games. Despite the strong showing Friday, Doyle is hitting only .219 with two RBI and 11 runs scored across 26 games to begin the campaign.

Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies
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