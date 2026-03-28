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Brenton Doyle News: Swipes first bag of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Doyle went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Saturday against the Marlins.

Doyle didn't have a remarkable day at the plate, and he's now 0-for-7 in his first two games of the season. However, he did manage a free pass in the second inning, and he also went on to steal second base -- his first swiped bag of the campaign. Doyle has hit seventh for each of Colorado's first two contests, though he does appear to have an everyday role.

Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies
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