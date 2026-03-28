Brenton Doyle News: Swipes first bag of 2026
Doyle went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Saturday against the Marlins.
Doyle didn't have a remarkable day at the plate, and he's now 0-for-7 in his first two games of the season. However, he did manage a free pass in the second inning, and he also went on to steal second base -- his first swiped bag of the campaign. Doyle has hit seventh for each of Colorado's first two contests, though he does appear to have an everyday role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brenton Doyle See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings8 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30015 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 202616 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30022 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brenton Doyle See More