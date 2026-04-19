Brenton Doyle News: Taking seat Sunday
Doyle is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Doyle will receive a breather after going 2-for-9 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored while starting in the Rockies' past three games. Jake McCarthy will cover center field in Doyle's stead Sunday.
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