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Brenton Doyle News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Doyle is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Doyle will receive a breather after going 2-for-9 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored while starting in the Rockies' past three games. Jake McCarthy will cover center field in Doyle's stead Sunday.

Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies
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