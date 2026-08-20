Brett Bateman Injury: Not in lineup Thursday
Bateman (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Rays.
Bateman had to be removed from Wednesday's game because of right hamstring tightness, so it's not a surprise he's not ready to play in Thursday's afternoon contest. Per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca, an MRI on Bateman's hamstring came back negative, and he could be available off the bench. Myles Straw will handle center field for Toronto.
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