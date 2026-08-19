Brett Bateman Injury: Pulled with hamstring tightness
Bateman was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rays due to right hamstring tightness.
Bateman went 0-for-2 before his hamstring forced him out of the game in the fifth inning. The severity of his injury remains unknown, but Myles Straw could be in line to start in center field if Bateman needs to miss any amount of time.
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