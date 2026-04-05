Brett Baty Injury: Dealing with jammed thumb
Baty was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants due to a jammed thumb, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.
The 26-year-old sustained the injury on a slide during Saturday's contest and isn't ready to start as scheduled Sunday, but he's expected to be available off the bench. Baty will have Monday's team off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing more time.
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