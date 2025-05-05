Brett Baty Injury: Dealing with toe issue
Baty has yet to play a game in May for Triple-A Syracuse due to a sore right big toe, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The injury will likely prevent Baty from being an option to re-join the big-league roster if Jesse Winker (side) lands on the IL. Baty went 3-for-10 with two doubles and three RBI in his first three games following his demotion to Syracuse before the toe issue cropped up.
