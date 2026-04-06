Brett Baty headshot

Brett Baty Injury: Expected back Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 7:31am

Baty (thumb) is expected to be available for Tuesday's series opener against the Diamondbacks, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old jammed his thumb Saturday and was a late scratch from the lineup Sunday, but the injury doesn't appear to be serious. Baty is still looking for his first homer of 2026, batting .242 (8-for-33) through eight games with two doubles, a triple, a steal, four RBI and six runs.

Brett Baty
New York Mets
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