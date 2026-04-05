Brett Baty Injury: Late scratch Sunday
Baty was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants for unspecified reasons.
Bat was penciled in to start in right field but will instead move to the bench, presumably due to an injury. Jared Young will take his place in the lineup for Sunday's series finale in San Francisco.
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