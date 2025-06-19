Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Brett Baty headshot

Brett Baty Injury: Not starting, may be available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 19, 2025 at 3:44pm

Baty (groin) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta, but he could be available off the bench, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Ronny Mauricio will pick up a third consecutive start at third base while Baty sits due to a groin injury he suffered Sunday. The Mets were considering placing Baty on the injured list Wednesday, but he arrived at the ballpark Thursday feeling much better and showed improvement during pregame drills. That bodes well for his chances of avoiding a stint on the injured list, but it remains unclear when he'll be cleared to appear in a game again.

Brett Baty
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now