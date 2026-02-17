Brett Baty headshot

Brett Baty Injury: Recovering from tweaked hamstring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that Baty will be eased into spring training action after experiencing hamstring discomfort during offseason workout two weeks ago, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

It doesn't sound like an overly serious issue for Baty, but the Mets are going to slow-play it with the utility man early on in camp. Baty figures to have a chance to beat out Carson Benge for the top spot in right field this spring, but Benge appears to be the Mets' initial Plan A at the position. Baty figures to see plenty of playing time all around the diamond in 2026.

Brett Baty
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Baty See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Baty See More
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
60 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
70 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
124 days ago
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026
MLB
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026
Author Image
James Anderson
134 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
149 days ago