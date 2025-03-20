Brett Baty News: Bangs out two XBH on Wednesday

Baty went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Both extra-base hits came off Ronel Blanco, and Baty is now batting .333 (14-for-42) this spring with four doubles, a triple and two homers, plus a sharp 4:5 BB:K. The 25-year-old has emerged as the favorite to start at second base for the Mets while Jeff McNeil (oblique) is on the shelf, or at least handle the strong side of a platoon with Luisangel Acuna, and while Baty has yet to provide consistent offense in the majors, his career .273/.368/.531 slash line at Triple-A with 26 home runs in 416 plate appearances will earn him at least one more chance to turn his potential into production.