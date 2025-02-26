Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brett Baty headshot

Brett Baty News: Connects for first spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 10:04am

Baty went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The 25-year-old got the start at third base and hooked a Hayden Wesneski offering over the right-field fence in the third inning for his first long ball of the spring. Baty isn't going to unseat Mark Vientos at the hot corner, but he's getting a look all around the infield in camp, including at shortstop. If Baty demonstrates he can handle the defensive demands, he might take over the utility infielder job originally ticketed for Nick Madrigal (shoulder) on the Opening Day roster.

Brett Baty
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now