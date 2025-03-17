Fantasy Baseball
Brett Baty headshot

Brett Baty News: Could be headed for 2B platoon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Baty may begin the season platooning at second base with Luisangel Acuna, Tim Britton of the Athletic reports.

With Jeff McNeil (oblique) sidelined to begin the year, the decision to keep youngsters Baty and Acuna on the Opening Day roster gets easier, as regular playing time could be available for both. Baty would handle the strong side of any platoon at the keystone, and he could be taking a lot of momentum into the regular season -- through 14 Grapefruit League appearances, he's batting .343 (12-for-35) with three doubles, two homers and a 4:5 BB:K.

