Brett Baty News: Doubles, plates run
Baty went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
Baty opened the season with a four-game hitting streak, and now he's hit safely in four of his last five as well. He's seeing the ball well of late, but that hasn't translated to a lot of production from a fantasy perspective. Despite hitting .275 through his first 40 plate appearances, he sports a .668 OPS with no homers, three doubles, a triple, six RBI, six runs scored and a 11:0 K:BB.
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