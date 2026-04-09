Brett Baty News: Doubles, plates run

Baty went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Baty opened the season with a four-game hitting streak, and now he's hit safely in four of his last five as well. He's seeing the ball well of late, but that hasn't translated to a lot of production from a fantasy perspective. Despite hitting .275 through his first 40 plate appearances, he sports a .668 OPS with no homers, three doubles, a triple, six RBI, six runs scored and a 11:0 K:BB.