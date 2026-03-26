Brett Baty News: Draws Opening Day start at DH
Baty will start at designated hitter and bat sixth in Thursday's opener against the Pirates.
With righty Paul Skenes on the bump, the left-handed-hitting Baty gets the call over righty-swinging Mark Vientos. Baty is also likely to see starts at first base against right-handed pitching, but Jorge Polanco is getting his first career start there Thursday.
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