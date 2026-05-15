Brett Baty News: Ends power drought Thursday
Baty went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Tigers.
The utility player took Keider Montero deep in the fourth inning, tying the game at 3-3 before the Mets turned on the jets in an eventual 9-4 victory. It was Baty's first long ball since April 23, snapping a 17-game drought, and just his second of the season. Through 138 plate appearances, he's slashing .220/.290/.333 with two steals, 15 RBI and 17 runs.
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