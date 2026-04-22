Brett Baty News: Exiting lineup Wednesday

Baty is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Though he had been included in the lineup in each of the Mets' last six games while the team went up against right-handed starting pitchers, the left-handed-hitting Baty will take a seat while southpaw Connor Prielipp toes the rubber for Minnesota. With Juan Soto (calf) making his return from the injured list Wednesday, the Mets may only have one spot available in the lineup moving forward for either Baty and Carson Benge when the team faces right-handers. Both players have struggled to produce at the plate through the first four weeks of the season, with Baty owning a .498 OPS and Benge generating a .416 OPS.