Brett Baty News: Good to go Tuesday
Baty (thumb) is starting in right field and batting fifth Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
Baty sat out Sunday's matchup with the Giants due to a jammed thumb, which he sustained on a slide during Saturday's contest. The 26-year-old, who has a .242/.242/.364 slash line with no homers and one steal through 33 plate appearances this year, ready for action after taking Monday's team off day to recover from the injury.
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