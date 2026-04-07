Brett Baty News: Good to go Tuesday

Baty (thumb) is starting in right field and batting fifth Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

Baty sat out Sunday's matchup with the Giants due to a jammed thumb, which he sustained on a slide during Saturday's contest. The 26-year-old, who has a .242/.242/.364 slash line with no homers and one steal through 33 plate appearances this year, ready for action after taking Monday's team off day to recover from the injury.