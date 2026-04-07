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Brett Baty News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Baty (thumb) is starting in right field and batting fifth Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

Baty sat out Sunday's matchup with the Giants due to a jammed thumb, which he sustained on a slide during Saturday's contest. The 26-year-old, who has a .242/.242/.364 slash line with no homers and one steal through 33 plate appearances this year, ready for action after taking Monday's team off day to recover from the injury.

Brett Baty
New York Mets
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