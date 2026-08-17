Brett Baty headshot

Brett Baty News: Hitting bench against righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Baty is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.

Though he'll take a seat against righty Walker Buehler in the series opener, Baty has maintained a strong-side platoon role for much of August. Baty doesn't have a home at any one position, but his ability to play multiple spots on the diamond and in the outfield had helped him pick up starts in each of the Mets' previous eight matchups with righties.

Brett Baty
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Baty See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Baty See More
Collette Calls: Next Man Up
MLB
Collette Calls: Next Man Up
Author Image
Jason Collette
27 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
29 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, July 7
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, July 7
Author Image
Chris Bennett
41 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
44 days ago