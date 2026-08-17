Brett Baty News: Hitting bench against righty
Baty is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.
Though he'll take a seat against righty Walker Buehler in the series opener, Baty has maintained a strong-side platoon role for much of August. Baty doesn't have a home at any one position, but his ability to play multiple spots on the diamond and in the outfield had helped him pick up starts in each of the Mets' previous eight matchups with righties.
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