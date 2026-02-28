Brett Baty headshot

Brett Baty News: In Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 7:41am

Baty (hamstring) will start at first base and bat fourth in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

Baty tweaked his hamstring during an offseason workout shortly before the start of spring training, but he's now been cleared to begin playing in exhibition games. Now that he's healthy, the 26-year-old is expected to compete with top prospect Carson Benge for the starting job in right field this spring. If Baty loses the battle, he will likely still make the Opening Day roster as a utility man.

Brett Baty
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Baty See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Baty See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
5 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
71 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
81 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
135 days ago
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026
MLB
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026
Author Image
James Anderson
145 days ago