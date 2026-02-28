Brett Baty News: In Saturday's lineup
Baty (hamstring) will start at first base and bat fourth in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
Baty tweaked his hamstring during an offseason workout shortly before the start of spring training, but he's now been cleared to begin playing in exhibition games. Now that he's healthy, the 26-year-old is expected to compete with top prospect Carson Benge for the starting job in right field this spring. If Baty loses the battle, he will likely still make the Opening Day roster as a utility man.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Baty See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East5 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings71 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker81 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts135 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026145 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Baty See More