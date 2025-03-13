Brett Baty News: Might start at 2B with McNeil out

Baty could be the Mets' Opening Day second baseman with Jeff McNeil (oblique) likely to begin the season on the injured list, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Baty has never played an inning at second base at the major-league level, but he started 27 games at the keystone last season at Triple-A Syracuse and has played there often this spring, including on Thursday in the Mets' first game after the McNeil injury was announced. Luisangel Acuna is also in the running to fill in for McNeil at second base, but DiComo projects Baty to be the favorite to get the first shot there.