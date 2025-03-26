Brett Baty News: Officially makes Opening Day roster

The Mets informed Baty on Wednesday that he'll be included on the Opening Day roster, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

The revelation comes as no surprise after Baty slashed .353/.441/.745 with four home runs and a 6:8 K:BB over 20 Grapefruit League contests. Baty also proved adept defensively at second base, and he is slated to open the season as the Mets' primary option at the keystone versus right-handers while Jeff McNeil (oblique) is on the shelf.