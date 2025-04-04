Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brett Baty headshot

Brett Baty News: Out versus right-hander

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Baty is absent from the lineup for Friday's tilt versus the Blue Jays, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

After starting each of the first three games at second base against right-handers, Baty has now been on the bench for two of the last three contests versus righties. Luisangel Acuna will be at the keystone and batting eighth versus righty Kevin Gausman in the series opener.

Brett Baty
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now