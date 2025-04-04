Brett Baty News: Out versus right-hander
Baty is absent from the lineup for Friday's tilt versus the Blue Jays, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
After starting each of the first three games at second base against right-handers, Baty has now been on the bench for two of the last three contests versus righties. Luisangel Acuna will be at the keystone and batting eighth versus righty Kevin Gausman in the series opener.
