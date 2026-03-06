Brett Baty headshot

Brett Baty News: Pops first spring homer Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Baty went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

Getting the start in right field and batting fourth, Baty drove a Miles Mikolas first-pitch fastball the other way for his first homer of the spring. The 26-year-old is likely ticketed for a utility job to begin the season, but if the Mets decide that Carson Benge needs more minor-league seasoning, it could open the door for Baty to start, or at least be on the strong side of a platoon, in right.

Brett Baty
New York Mets
More Stats & News
