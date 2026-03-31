Brett Baty News: Sitting Tuesday
Baty isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus St. Louis.
Baty has opened the new season with a four-game hitting streak, but he'll retreat to the bench Tuesday while Mark Vientos serves as New York's designated hitter and bats sixth.
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