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Brett Baty News: Swats first homer of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Baty went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run in Thursday's 10-8 victory against the Twins.

After the Mets fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning, Baty put his team ahead in the bottom of the frame with a three-run blast off Joe Ryan. That was his first long ball of the campaign after failing to go deep in each of his first 21 contests. Baty has been able to maintain a consistent spot in the lineup despite compiling a meager .225/.250/.338 slash line and 3:23 BB:K so far, and he'll look to use his big performance Thursday as a springboard to improved results at the plate.

Brett Baty
New York Mets
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