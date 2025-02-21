Brett Baty News: Taking grounders at shortstop

Baty has been taking groundballs at shortstop and Mets manager Carlos Mendoza didn't rule out Baty seeing some action there during Grapefruit League play, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Baty's main focus remains on third base and second base, but it's possible he'll give shortstop a try if he looks good enough there in workouts. The Mets' four infield spots are all spoken for, so Baty's best shot at playing time will be to increase his versatility. He has started only at third base so far at the major-league level but has been used some at second base and in left field in the minors.