Brett Baty News: Taking seat against southpaw
Baty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Baty will hit the bench for the series finale while the Diamondbacks send left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill. Andy Ibanez will cover third base in Baty's stead.
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