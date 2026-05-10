Brett Baty headshot

Brett Baty News: Taking seat against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Baty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Baty will hit the bench for the series finale while the Diamondbacks send left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill. Andy Ibanez will cover third base in Baty's stead.

Brett Baty
New York Mets
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