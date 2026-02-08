Top prospect Carson Benge appears to be the Mets' Plan A in left, but the 23-year-old may not be quite ready to make the leap to the majors after playing only 24 games at Triple-A last year with a poor .583 OPS. That would leave Baty and Tyrone Taylor as the best remaining options to fill LF, potentially in a platoon that would favor Baty as the left-handed hitter. Baty does have a bit of experience in left field, playing 29 games there for Double-A Binghamton in 2021-22, and the offseason acquisitions of Marcus Semien, Bo Bichette and Jorge Polanco leave no room on the infield for the natural third baseman. Baty is also a better hitter than Taylor, whose value mainly comes from his glove -- from Aug. 1 to the end of the regular season in 2025, Baty slashed .308\/.370\/.496 with seven homers in 146 plate appearances.