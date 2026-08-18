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Brett Callahan News: Slugs first major-league homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 8:38pm

Callahan went 2-for-3 with a solo home run during the Tigers' 4-1 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday.

The Tigers didn't have much of an answer for Braxton Ashcraft, but Callahan was responsible for two of Detroit's five hits off the right-hander, one which was a solo homer in the fifth inning. It was the first home run of Callahan's career, and the 24-year-old outfielder has gone 4-for-9 with five RBI and two extra-base hits since being promoted from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

Brett Callahan
Detroit Tigers
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