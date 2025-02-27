Brett de Geus News: Back with Miami
Miami claimed de Geus off waivers from Pittsburgh on Thursday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.
Miami designated de Geus for assignment in September and since then he has jumped around a couple of teams. He latched on with Toronto to close out the 2024 season, but was booted from their 40-man prior to spring training. The righty was dealt to Pittsburgh Jan. 15, but is now set for another shot with Miami. In a corresponding move, Miami designated Seth Martinez for assignment.
