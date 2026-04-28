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Brett Harris News: Joining big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

The A's recalled Harris from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old will get his first chance in the big leagues this season as Max Muncy (hand) lands on the injured list. Harris had a .274/.349/.342 slash line in 32 MLB games last season and isn't likely to fill a significant role while up with the Athletics.

Brett Harris
Sacramento Athletics
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