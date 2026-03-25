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Brett Sullivan News: Added to roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Rockies selected Sullivan's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Sullivan won the backup catcher job behind starter Hunter Goodman. He will get some starts on days Goodman serves as a designated hitter, but Sullivan will mostly operate as a reserve.

Brett Sullivan
Colorado Rockies
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