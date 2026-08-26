Brett Sullivan News: Back in No. 2 role

Sullivan is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Sullivan will hit the bench for a second straight game, as he's faded back to the second spot on the Rockies' catching depth chart with All-Star Hunter Goodman returning from the injured list Tuesday. While Goodman was out of the lineup for a stretch of 10 consecutive games from Aug. 14 through Monday, Sullivan made eight starts and went 5-for-29 (.172 average) with one home run, five RBI and four runs.