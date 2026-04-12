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Brett Sullivan News: Drawing third straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Sullivan will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Padres.

Though top backstop Hunter Goodman will remain in the lineup at designated hitter Sunday, he has yet to resume catching since suffering a right middle finger laceration in Thursday's 7-3 loss. Sullivan will pick up his third consecutive start as a result, but since the Rockies haven't been compelled to call up another catcher from the minors, Goodman will presumably return to action behind the plate in the near future. Sullivan's playing time will tail off considerably at that point.

Brett Sullivan
Colorado Rockies
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