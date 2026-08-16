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Brett Sullivan News: Goes deep in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Sullivan went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 13-7 win over the Giants.

Sullivan has found a groove at the plate lately, going 10-for-29 with three homers and 11 RBI over his last 10 contests. He's seen a short-term bump in playing time while Hunter Goodman (shoulder) battles an injury. Sullivan is batting .241 with a .733 OPS, seven homers, 26 RBI, 21 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple and one stolen base over 175 plate appearances this season.

Brett Sullivan
Colorado Rockies
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