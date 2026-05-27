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Brett Sullivan News: Goes yard in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Sullivan went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 15-6 loss to the Dodgers.

With the game turning into a blowout early, Sullivan was brought in to give Hunter Goodman some rest. Sullivan then pitched a scoreless eighth inning, allowing one hit and no walks, before tacking on a run for the Rockies with his solo shot off position player Miguel Rojas in the ninth. This was Sullivan's first homer since the 2024 campaign with the Padres, and he's added nine RBI, four runs scored, six doubles and no stolen bases while batting .195 with a .553 OPS over 84 plate appearances this year.

Brett Sullivan
Colorado Rockies
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