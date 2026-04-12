Brett Sullivan News: Knocks in two
Sullivan went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI on Sunday against the Padres.
Sullivan has started three straight games with Hunter Goodman (finger) unable to handle defensive work behind the plate. Sullivan managed a double for the second consecutive contest, also knocking in Colorado's only two runs on the day. He has only 135 career plate appearances in the majors, but Sullivan has hit just .216 with two home runs.
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