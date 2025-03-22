Brett Sullivan News: Moved off 40-man roster
The Padres designated Sullivan for assignment Saturday.
Sullivan was behind Elias Diaz, Martin Maldonado and Luis Campusano in the pecking order at catcher and wasn't deemed worthy of a 40-man roster spot. Sullivan has accrued 103 plate appearances across the last two seasons in the majors and could continue to serve as organizational depth for the club if he clears waivers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now