Brett Sullivan headshot

Brett Sullivan News: Moved off 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 10:07am

The Padres designated Sullivan for assignment Saturday.

Sullivan was behind Elias Diaz, Martin Maldonado and Luis Campusano in the pecking order at catcher and wasn't deemed worthy of a 40-man roster spot. Sullivan has accrued 103 plate appearances across the last two seasons in the majors and could continue to serve as organizational depth for the club if he clears waivers.

Brett Sullivan
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
