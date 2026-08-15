Brett Sullivan News: Scores twice in win
Sullivan went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored Friday against the Giants.
Sullivan doubled to lead off the fifth inning and came around to score, and he crossed the plate again in the ninth frame after reaching base on a single. He is the clear backup to Hunter Goodman at catcher, though Sullivan has started three of Colorado's last five games with Goodman slotting in at designated hitter.
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