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Brett Sullivan News: Sparks Colorado's offense Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Sullivan went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 13-2 win over the Reds.

Sullivan jumpstarted Colorado's big offensive day with a bases-clearing double in the first inning, then added another double in the seventh as part of a three-hit performance. The catcher has shown surprising extra-base ability early this season, already collecting six extra-base hits in just 47 plate appearances after tallying only five across his first 142 MLB plate appearances. Sullivan is now slashing an impressive .289/.319/.422 with six doubles, seven RBI and two runs scored.

Brett Sullivan
Colorado Rockies
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