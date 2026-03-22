Brett Sullivan News: Will be part of Opening Day roster
Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer announced Sunday that Sullivan has secured a spot on the Opening Day roster, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Sullivan beat out Braxton Fulford for the Rockies' backup catcher gig during spring training. The Rockies are expected to formally select Sullivan's contract Friday, when the team sets its final roster ahead of the season opener in Miami. Sullivan split time between the Padres and Pirates organizations in 2025, seeing action in only three games in the majors while slashing .207/.264/.325 with four home runs and six stolen bases across 295 plate appearances at the Triple-A level. He's expected to play sparingly behind top backstop Hunter Goodman.
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